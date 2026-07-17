Enigma Variations: Additional Casting Set for Netflix Series Based on André Aciman Novel

Enigma Variations has added to its cast. Netflix announced that Alicia Vikander, Riley Keough, Devon Terrell, and Nicholas Podany are joining Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the series inspired by the André Aciman Novel.

Tudum revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“Enigma Variations will star Aaron Taylor-Johnson (28 Years Later, Nosferatu, Nocturnal Animals) as Paul, a man remade by the lovers who ignite and undo him across six transformative years. Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl, Ex Machina, Tomb Raider) will also star in the series as Claire. Joining them are Riley Keough (Jay Kelly, Daisy Jones and the Six) as Maud, Devon Terrell (It’s What’s Inside, Barry, The Assassin) as Manfred, Nicholas Podany (Ponies, Saturday Night) as Harlan, and Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks, Candyman) as Noah. An intimate yet sweeping portrait of masculinity, sexuality, and modern love in a world of endless choices, Enigma Variations asks the question: Will we know when we’ve found the one?”

The premiere date for the drama series will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this Netflix series?