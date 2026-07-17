The Mickey Mouse Club: Disney+ Orders Pilot for New Version of Kids Series

The Mickey Mouse Club could be returning to Disney television screens. According to Deadline, Disney+ has ordered a pilot for a new version of the popular kids’ series with a new cast of teens. Production for the series will start later this month in Los Angeles.

The series is known for kicking off the careers of Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Keri Russell, Ryan Gosling, and JC Chasez. The cast for the Disney+ series is Hudson Stone, Casey Trotter, Brooklynn Pitts, Erianthe Akaata, Scarlett London Diviney, Michael Cash, Yonas Kibreab, Varonica Mitchell, Kauani, Scarlett Grace Petty, and Carter Barnes.

It is said that the series will be a “showcase for today’s most talented young performers, where music, innovation, and self-expression take center stage.”

What do you think? Will your family watch the new Mickey Mouse Club if it lands on Disney+?