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ESPN Jeopardy!: Disney+ and Hulu Order Game Show Hosted by Joe Buck

by Regina Avalos,

ESPN Jeopardy! TV Show on Hulu and Disney+: canceled or renewed?

(Hulu/Disney+)

Get ready for even more Jeopardy! Hulu and Disney+ have ordered ESPN Jeopardy! The sports-themed trivia game show will be hosted by Joe Buck.

Deadline shared the following about the series:

ESPN talent will feature as contestants on the series, representing charities of their choice as they compete in a tournament-style event for a $500,000 grand prize and the title of ESPN Jeopardy! champion.

This new addition joins spin-offs Celebrity Jeopardy!, Pop Culture Jeopardy!, and Jeopardy! YouTube Edition.

The premiere date for ESPN Jeopardy! will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy Jeopardy!? Will you watch this sports-themed spin-off series?


Canceled and renewed TV show

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