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Citadel: Season Two Premiere Date, Trailer & Photos Released for Prime Video Spy Drama

by Regina Avalos,

Citadel TV Show on Prime Video: canceled or renewed?

(Prime Video)

Citadel finally has its return date set. Prime Video announced the premiere date for season two of the spy drama by releasing a trailer and photos. The series was initially set for a Fall 2025 return, but it was delayed to Spring 2026 in March 2025.

Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra, and Stanley Tucci star in the spy drama, in which the agents of Citadel go up against the rival spy organization Manticore.

Prime Video shared the following about the series’ return:

Citadel is a heart-racing spy thriller following Mason Kane (Richard Madden), Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), and Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci) – elite operatives of a legendary agency destroyed by Manticore, a ruthless network backed by the world’s most powerful families. When a terrifying new threat emerges, the three are pulled back into action. Now they must recruit an unlikely team of skilled new operatives and launch a globe-spanning mission to stop a conspiracy that could reshape humanity. With blockbuster action, shocking betrayals, and an expanded ensemble of mysterious agents, the stakes have never been higher – and anyone could be friend or foe.

Returning cast members this season include Lesley Manville and Ashleigh Cummings, alongside an expanded ensemble cast featuring Jack Reynor as Hutch, Matt Berry as Franke Sharpe, and Lina El Arabi as Celine. Other notable additions include Merle Dandridge, Gabriel Leone, and Rayna Vallandingham.”

The seven-episode season arrives on May 6th. The trailer and photos for season two are below.

Citadel TV Show on Prime Video: canceled or renewed?

(Prime Video)

Citadel TV Show on Prime Video: canceled or renewed?

(Prime Video)

Citadel TV Show on Prime Video: canceled or renewed?

(Prime Video)

Citadel TV Show on Prime Video: canceled or renewed?

(Prime Video)

Citadel TV Show on Prime Video: canceled or renewed?

(Prime Video)

Citadel TV Show on Prime Video: canceled or renewed?

(Prime Video)

Citadel TV Show on Prime Video: canceled or renewed?

(Prime Video)

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this Prime Video series?


Canceled and renewed TV show

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