Silo: Season Three; Apple TV Unveils Premiere Date, Teaser & First Photos for Sci-fi Series’ Return

Silo has its return date set. Apple TV announced that season three of the sci-fi series will arrive in July, along with a teaser trailer and new photos. The series has already been renewed for a fourth and final season.

Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones, and Tim Robbins star in the series set in an apocalyptic future where the last surviving people on the planet live in a silo underground. Season three will show the past.

Apple TV shared the following about the series’ return:

“Season three of “Silo” continues the saga of a dystopian society of 10,000 people living underground under mysterious circumstances, while revealing an origin story set centuries earlier. In the present, Juliette Nichols (Ferguson) survives her forced “cleaning” but returns with memory loss as the silo recovers from rebellion and faces a dangerous new threat. Meanwhile, in the “Before Times,” journalist Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) and Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) uncover a conspiracy that pulls them into a chain of events with catastrophic, irreversible consequences. The series is based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy, “Silo.” The ensemble cast returning alongside Ferguson includes Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Rick Gomez, Billy Postlethwaite and Clare Perkins. Joining the cast for season three are Zukerman and Henwick, who appeared in the season two finale, along with Laura Innes, Jessica Brown Findlay, Morven Christie, Reed Birney and Matt Craven, with Colin Hanks set to recur. Steve Zahn will also return. Already renewed for a fourth and final season, “Silo” continues to captivate audiences worldwide, earning praise as “genuinely brilliant,” “immensely satisfying” and “one of the best sci-fi TV shows today.” Catch up on the complete first and second seasons, now streaming globally on Apple TV.”

The teaser trailer and more photos for the series’ third season are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch season three of Silo when it arrives in July?