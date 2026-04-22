The Marlow Murder Club, Marble Hall Murders: PBS Sets Premieres for Masterpiece Series

The Marlow Murder Club and Marble Hall Murders have their premiere dates set. The pair of Masterpiece series will arrive on PBS in September.

PBS shared the following about the return of Marble Hall Murders:

Good news for fans of Anthony Horowitz’s intricate, ingenious mysteries. Marble Hall Murders, the third and final installment of the Susan Ryeland series, is coming to MASTERPIECE on PBS. Lesley Manville and Tim McMullan return for a six-episode event that promises an unforgettable final chapter.

Whether you’re a devoted reader of the Susan Ryeland novels or a fan of British mystery television, here is your first look at the plot, the cast, and the official U.S. airdate for Marble Hall Murders.

About Marble Hall Murders

Marble Hall Murders reunites audiences with the clever meta world first brought to life in Magpie Murders (2022) and Moonflower Murders (2024).

“I’m so happy to bring the team back…for a third instalment of what has been a fantastically successful TV series,” said Anthony Horowitz. “I have a feeling this could be the best yet.”

In Marble Hall Murders, editor Susan Ryeland is pulled into a new literary puzzle when she’s hired to work on a continuation novel in the Atticus Pünd series, penned by a troubled young writer. But when the assignment draws her into another very real murder case, Susan soon finds herself cast as a suspect. Meanwhile, within the world of the novel, the enigmatic detective Atticus Pünd travels to the Isle of Corfu where he becomes embroiled in the murder of Lady Margaret Chalfont.

The Susan Ryeland Mysteries

The Susan Ryeland mysteries on television have been hits with both audiences and critics, earning notice for their clever construction and period charm. When Magpie Murders premiered, the Los Angeles Times said it “has everything you want in a British mystery” while Moonflower Murders continued that momentum, with the Wall Street Journal declaring it “first-rate.”

Marble Hall Murders Airdate

Marble Hall Murders premieres Sunday, September 6, 2026, 9/8c only on MASTERPIECE on PBS. The six-episode series will air weekly on Sundays through Oct 11. Full episodes will be available to stream for 14 days starting at 9pm ET on each night of broadcast. [General streaming available in the U.S. only.]

Marble Hall Murders Casting

Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread, The Crown) as Susan Ryeland and Tim McMullan (Fackham Hall, Patrick Melrose) as Atticus Pünd are joined by a cast featuring several familiar faces for the MASTERPIECE audience. Many of the actors appear in dual roles, playing both contemporary characters and fictional counterparts within the 1955 Golden Age mystery novel at the heart of the series. They include:

Jamie Blackley (If I Stay, The Last Kingdom)

Mark Bonnar (Ludwig, Guilt, Dept. Q)

Daniel Cerqueira (Down Cemetery Road, A Gentleman in Moscow),

Patricia Hodge (All Creatures Great and Small, A Very English Scandal)

Harry Lloyd (Wolf Hall, Game of Thrones)

Rupert Penry-Jones (Whitechapel, Spooks)

Anneika Rose (Crossfire, Line of Duty)

Danny Sapani (Killing Eve, Harlots, Halo)

Zubin Varla (Andor, A Little Life).