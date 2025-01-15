Antiques Roadshow: Season 30; PBS Series Announces Five City Tour for Anniversary Season

Antiques Roadshow has announced its new season, and the series is doing something special for its 30th anniversary. The series is hitting the road on a five-city tour starting in April.’

PBS revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

“It’s an anniversary year for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW! Part adventure, part history lesson and part treasure hunt, PBS’s most-watched ongoing series heads out for its 30th Tour in 2025 in search of hidden treasures across the U.S. Do you have the pop-culture phenomenon series’ next big find? “I look forward to every new season of ROADSHOW but there is something extra special about our Season 30 tour,” said executive producer Marsha Bemko. “Celebrating three decades of making television with people across the country and their treasures as stars of the show is magical — the items might be old, but the stories never are!” ANTIQUES ROADSHOW 2025 Production Tour Dates and Cities: Tuesday, April 29 — Savannah, GA

Tuesday, May 13 — St. Louis, MO

Tuesday, June 3 — Salt Lake City, UT

Wednesday, June 18 — Boothbay, ME

Tuesday, July 1 — Charlevoix, MI ROADSHOW will reveal the distinctive and historic venues for each event in the coming weeks. At each appraisal event, guests will receive free verbal evaluations of their antiques, art, and collectibles by experts from the country’s leading auction houses and independent dealers. Each ticketed guest is invited to bring two items for appraisal. From each of the 2025 events, three episodes of ROADSHOW per city will be created for inclusion in the 22-time Emmy® Award-nominated production’s 30th broadcast season, to air on PBS in 2026.

The premiere date for season 30 of Antiques Roadshow will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this PBS series? Do you plan to watch the new season?