Love Island: All Stars: Season Two of UK Reality Series Premieres on Peacock

Get ready for more Love Island: All-Stars. Season two of the UK reality series premieres on Peacock today, and new episodes will air daily until the finale. The action returns to South Africa, with Maya Jama as host.

Viewers will see fan favorites Curtis Pritchard, Olivia Hawkins, Ronnie Vint, Catherine Agbaje, Scott Thomas, Gabby Allen, Luca Bish, Elma Pazar, Marcel Somerville, Kaz Crossley, Nas Majeed and India Reynolds return to the Love Island franchise for the season.

Peacock shared the following about the season:

“Love Island returns to South Africa for the second series of LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS. Hosted by Maya Jama, LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS follows legendary U.K. Islanders who will each attempt to find love once again and avoid being dumped from the Island. Relationships will be put to the test as bombshells enter and heads turn, leaving some lovestruck hopefuls heartbroken in the ultimate quest for love. As the couples explore their connections and attempt to win the hearts of each other, only one pair will be crowned the winners of LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS 2025.”

A preview for season two is below.

