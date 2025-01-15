St. Denis Medical: Season Two; 2025-26 Renewal Set for NBC Comedy Series

The doors are staying open at St. Denis Medical for the 2025-26 TV season. NBC has renewed the single-camera comedy for a second season. The show’s first season of 18 episodes continues to air on Tuesday nights.

A mockumentary-style workplace comedy series, the St. Denis Medical TV show was co-created by Eric Ledgin and Justin Spitzer. It stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper, and Kaliko Kauahi. The story takes place at St. Denis Medical Centre. In this underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital, an eclectic team of dedicated doctors, nurses, and medical staff are doing their best not to lose their patience in a facility overrun with patients. They care for everyone who comes in the door, including each other. Characters include Joyce (McLendon-Covey), the ambitious executive director and a former surgeon of oncology; Alex (Tolman), a workaholic and empathetic supervising nurse; Bruce (Lawson), a cocky trauma surgeon; Serena (Kim), a travel nurse with a wild side; Matt (Leeper), a newly-hired registered nurse from a religious community in Montana; curmudgeonly emergency physician Ron (Grier); and Val (Kauahi), a no-nonsense nurse administrator and longtime employee of St. Denis.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the first season of St. Denis Medical averages a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.10 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). In the traditional ratings, the series is NBC’s third-highest-rated show in the demo.

According to the Peacock Network, the comedy has reached 21.4 million viewers for the season, to date.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed watching the St. Denis Medical series? Are you glad this NBC comedy has been renewed for a second season?

