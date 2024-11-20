Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Tuesday TV Ratings: Night Court, Dancing with the Stars, Murder in a Small Town, FBI: International, WWE NXT

Published:

Night Court (2023) TV show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 ratings — New episodes: FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, Dancing with the Stars, Murder in a Small Town, Accused, St. Denis Medical, Night Court, and The Voice.   Specials: 20/20: Vegas Lights & Country Nights and Defying Gravity: Curtain Rises on Wicked.  Sports: WWE NXT.  Reruns: (none).

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x