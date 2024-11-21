The Artful Dodger: Season Two Renewal Revealed as Hulu Series Prepares to Resume Production

The Artful Dodger has been renewed for a second season. Hulu has picked up the period drama series for eight new episodes, which will follow the events of season one. Production will begin in early 2025 in Sydney, Australia.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, David Thewlis, Maia Mitchell, Damon Herriman, Tim Minchin, Miranda Tapsell, Luke Carroll, Kim Gyngell, Vivienne Awosoga, Nicholas Burton, Susie Porter, Damien Garvey, Lucy-Rose Leonard, Jessica De Gouw, and Andrea Demetriades star in the series, which is follow up to Charles Dickens’s Oliver Twist.

Hulu revealed the following about the series:

To be filmed in 2025 at the historic Callan Park in Sydney, Season 2 will pick up where the heart’s desires of Dodger, Fagin and Lady Belle left off, promising more cunning thievery, snappy humor, life-and-death surgeries, and romance with a twist. The Artful Dodger is an irreverent follow-up to Charles Dickens’ “Oliver Twist” exploring his adult double life in the far-flung penal colony of Port Victory, Australia. It is a tale of reinvention, betrayal, redemption, and love with a twist. Jack Dawkins is The Artful Dodger, whose fast, pickpocketing fingers have turned into the skilled hands of a surgeon. Lady Belle, the Governor’s daughter, is a brilliant and captivating woman who captures Dodger’s heart and is determined to make history as the first female surgeon. In Season 1, Dodger is torn between the promise of an impossible love in high society, and the instinctive temptation of the criminal underworld he secretly craves. His past returns to haunt him with the arrival of Fagin, luring him back for one last heist.

The premiere date for season two of The Artful Dodger will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you seen this Hulu series? Do you plan to watch season two?