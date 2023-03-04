Grand Crew: Season Two Ratings

Last season Grand Crew drew pretty low ratings, but it was renewed for a second season anyway. Will this NBC series’ rankings improve this time around? Will Grand Crew be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A comedy series, the Grand Crew TV show stars Echo Kellum, Nicole Byer, Aaron Jennings, Justin Cunningham, Carl Tart, and Grasie Mercedes. The story revolves around a group of young professionals in Los Angeles who are all trying to navigate the ups and downs of life and love. One way or the other, they always find time to gather at their favorite bar to “wine down” and unpack it all. Noah (Kellum) is a hopeless romantic who’s too eager to settle down. His sister Nicky (Byer) is a go-getter in real estate who’s also adventurous in romance. Meanwhile, Sherm (Tart) is a low-key genius who plays the dating odds. There’s also Anthony (Jennings), whose true love is his career, and Wyatt (Cunningham), who’s relieved to be married and out of the dating scene. And finally, there’s Fay (Mercedes), who’s recently divorced and looking to start fresh in the City of Angels. These friends prove that life may have its challenges but it’s always better with your crew.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

3/3 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season one of Grand Crew on NBC averaged a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.61 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an "*". While these numbers don't include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel.



