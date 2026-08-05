Colin from Accounts: Season Three; Paramount+ Sets Premiere Date for Final Episodes

Colin from Accounts has its return date set. The third and final season of the Australian comedy series will arrive next month.

Creators Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer star alongside Michael Logo, Ian Collie, Nikki Shiels, Justin Rosniak, Emma Harvie, Thomas Cocquerel, Virginia Gay, Darren Gilshenan, Mark Trevorrow, Madeleine Dyer, Genevieve Hegney, Helen Thomson, and Lana Greenhalgh in the series, which follows the awkward romance of a couple. At the end of season two, a proposal was seen, and season three will deal with the aftermath of that ill-time event.

Paramount+ shared the following about season three:

“Paramount+ today announced the third and final season of its critically acclaimed original series Colin From Accounts, a romantic comedy about flawed, funny people choosing each other and embracing the all-too-relatable chaos of modern life, will premiere Thursday, September 10. All episodes of the highly anticipated new season will be available to stream at premiere, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. The season three official trailer and key art are also now available. Series creators Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer have returned to write, executive produce and star in the farewell season, which picks up after the season two cliffhanger of Gordon’s unexpected proposal to Ashley. Season three of Colin From Accounts reveals the aftermath of the ill-fated proposal, but while Gordon and Ashley are determined to move on from past embarrassments, they can’t seem to shake their collective baggage. And even as life moves on, with challenges at work, ongoing family battles and new friendship dramas, something keeps pulling this flawed, funny pair back into each other’s orbits. Do Gordon and Ashley belong together – or is their beloved dog Colin the only thing keeping their futures intertwined? Alongside Brammall and Dyer, the season three cast includes Thomas Cocquerel (All Her Fault, Gilded Age), Nikki Shiels (The Last Anniversary, Prosper) and Mark Trevorrow (The Bob Downe Show, Kath & Kimderella), alongside returning favourites Emma Harvie, Genevieve Hegney, Michael Logo, Helen Thomson, Darren Gilshenan, Virginia Gay, Annie Maynard, Celeste Barber, Justin Rosniak and Tai Hara. On the decision to wrap up the show with season three, Dyer and Brammall said: “Creatively it feels like the right time to say goodbye to Colin From Accounts after three seasons. We love everything about making this show. From writing all 24 episodes and producing with our amazing partners at Easy Tiger, to acting on set with our brilliant cast and spunky crew, to sitting in the edit with our wonderful post team where we are currently wrapping things up. We’re going to miss making this show terribly, but we hope you love season three as much as we do. Thank you for watching, it means the world.” The series has garnered international recognition and acclaim, including a BAFTA(R) TV Award nomination for Best International Series, alongside winning two Gotham TV Awards (Breakthrough Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance in a Comedy Series) and three Australian Logie Awards (for Outstanding Comedy Program, Outstanding Actor and Outstanding Actress). In addition, it was the most nominated comedy series at the 2024 and 2025 AACTA Awards with 19 total nominations, including Best Narrative Comedy Series and Best Acting in Comedy for Brammall and Dyer. Seasons one and two each continue to hold a 100% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.”

The trailer and poster teasing season three are below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Paramount+ series? Will you be sad to see it end?