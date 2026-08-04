The Creep Tapes: Season Three; Shudder Unveils Horror Series’ Premiere Date, Poster & Guest Stars

The Creep Tapes has its return date set. Season three of the series will arrive next month, and it will feature guest-starring appearances by Kate Siegel, Nic Hamilton, Elliott Fulham, and Duplass’ daughter, Ora Duplass.

Shudder shared the following about season three:

“The highly anticipated third season of The Creep Tapes, from writers and executive producers Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice, will debut with a two-episode premiere Tuesday, September 15 exclusively on Shudder, the #1 streaming service for horror fans, and AMC+. The six-episode season of the cult-favorite CREEP franchise features guest stars including Kate Siegel (Carrie), Nic Hamilton (IT), Elliott Fulham (Terrifier 2, Terrifier 3) and Duplass’ daughter, Ora Duplass (Coven Academy), who will star in a throwback episode. Season three continues to expose a collection of video tapes from the secret vault of the world’s deadliest and most socially uncomfortable serial killer (Duplass). Unfortunately, as the tape rolls, the killer’s questionable intentions surface with his increasingly odd behavior and the victims will learn they may have made a deadly mistake. Following the season three premiere, two new episodes will roll out weekly on Shudder and AMC+ through Tuesday, September 29. The Creep Tapes is produced by Duplass Brothers Productions and Shudder. Executive producers include series star Duplass and Brice who both also serve as co-writers, with Brice directing all episodes. Additional executive producers include Mel Eslyn, Jay Duplass and Chris Donlon, while Shuli Harel serves as co-executive producer and John Baker serves as a producer.”

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Shudder series? Will you watch season three?