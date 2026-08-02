The Secret of Secrets: Rebecca Hall Joins Netflix Series Based on Dan Brown Novel

The Secret of Secrets has added to its cast. Netflix has announced the addition of Rebecca Hall to the drama inspired by the Dan Brown novel. She will join the previously cast Morgan Spector.

The new Netflix series will continue the adventures of Robert Langdon. The following was revealed about the plot of the series:

“In Dan Brown’s thrilling novel, symbologist Robert Langdon races against ancient forces and time to rescue a missing scientist and her groundbreaking manuscript whose discoveries have the power to forever change humanity’s understanding of the mind. The series adaptation (currently untitled) will blend futuristic science with mystical lore, delivering on the heart-pounding suspense and international intrigue that has made the Langdon stories a global phenomenon.”

The premiere date for The Secret of Secrets will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this Netflix series?