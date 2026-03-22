Enigma Variations: Netflix Orders Drama Series, Aaron Taylor-Johnson Replaces Jeremy Allen White

Enigma Variations is headed to Netflix. The streaming service has ordered the series inspired by André Aciman’s bestselling novel, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson now set to star. Jeremy Allen White was originally set to star in the series when it was initially put into development.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the Netflix series:

“Written by Amanda Kate Shuman (The Wheel of Time) and to be directed by Oliver Hermanus (The History of Sound), Enigma Variations stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Paul, a man remade by the lovers who ignite and undo him across ten transformative years. It’s an intimate yet sweeping portrait of masculinity, sexuality, and modern love—and in a world of endless choices, it asks the question: will we know when we’ve found the one? Like in the book, Paul is sexually fluid as he alternates between a male and a female partner.”

The premiere date and additional details for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this series when it arrives on Netflix?