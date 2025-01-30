Little House on the Prairie: Netflix Orders New Series Based on Laura Ingalls Wilder Books

Get ready to go back to the Old West. Netflix has ordered a reboot of Little House on the Prairie based on the books by Laura Ingalls Wilder. The original series aired on NBC. Rebecca Sonnenshine will act as the showrunner for the series.

The first season will follow Charles, his wife Caroline, and their daughters Laura and Mary as they settle in Kansas.

Joy Coalition and Friendly Family Productions are behind the series. According to Deadline, Trip Friendly said the following about the series:

“It has been a long-held dream of mine to carry on my father’s legacy and adapt Wilder’s classic American stories for a 21st century audience in a way that brings together fans of both the books and the original television series. I am thrilled by our talented creative team led by Rebecca Sonnenshine who are bringing these beloved stories about family, community, and survival to longtime fans and new generations.”

Sonnenshine also spoke about the project. She said, “I fell deeply in love with these books when I was five years old. They inspired me to become a writer and a filmmaker, and I am honored and thrilled to be adapting these stories for a new global audience with Netflix.”

Jinny Howe, VP of Drama Series from Netflix, also spoke about the streaming service’s involvement:

“Little House on the Prairie has captured the hearts and imaginations of so many fans around the world, and we’re excited to share its enduring themes of hope and optimism with a fresh take on this iconic story. Rebecca’s vision threads the needle with an emotional depth that will delight both new and existing fans of this beloved classic.”

The announcement for the series from Netflix is below.

Little House on the Prairie, a reimagining of the Laura Ingalls Wilder book series, is coming to Netflix! Part family drama, part survival tale, and part origin story, the series will offer a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the American West. pic.twitter.com/FRDG7XMPi4 — Netflix (@netflix) January 29, 2025

What do you think? Are you a fan of this classic series? Will you watch the reboot on Netflix?