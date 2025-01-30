Sterling Point: Prime Video Orders Drama Series from Megan Park

Sterling Point is headed to Prime Video. The series from Megan Park has been ordered, and she will act as showrunner for the series alongside Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

Prime Video revealed the following about the new series:

“Today, Prime Video announced it has ordereddrama series Sterling Point. Megan Park (My Old Ass, The Fallout) created the series and will also direct, executive produce, and co-showrun alongside Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (The OC, Gossip Girl). LuckyChap (Barbie, Maid) will produce under its first-look television deal with Amazon MGM Studios. The series marks LuckyChap’s second collaboration with Megan Park, following the success of her critically acclaimed film My Old Ass. Sterling Point will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. “Megan’s vision, alongside Josh, Stephanie, and LuckyChap, makes Sterling Pointcompelling,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “The series speaks to young audiences while tackling themes that we think will resonate with all age groups and we’re looking forward to bringing their creative vision to life for our global Prime Video customers.” The filmmaker agreed, and added: “I am so thrilled to be partnering with LuckyChap and Amazon again after such an incredible journey making My Old Ass together,” said Park. “The trust they have in my world building is every creator’s dream. I feel honoured to be working alongside two of the best in the business, Stephanie and Josh, who are masters at their craft. Together, we’re having the best time making something we really love, and hope audiences will love too.”

The premiere date for Sterling Point will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new series on Prime Video?