The Challenger: Prime Video Orders Limited Series with Kristen Stewart Playing Sally Ride

The Challenger is headed to Prime Video. The streaming service has ordered the limited series starring Kristen Stewart as Sally Ride, the first woman to fly into space.

Variety revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“The Challenger tells the gripping story of one of the most defining moments in space history, both the unprecedented events leading up to the tragedy, and the shocking investigation that followed. As the members of the 1986 Rogers Commission interrogate the complex inner workings of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to find what, or who, was responsible for the Challenger’s doomed fate, the show explores Commission member Sally Ride’s (Stewart) personal journey. We follow Sally, and the rest of the diverse Astronaut Class of ’78, through the ranks of the shuttle program, through initial recruitment and training, professional and personal highs and lows, until Sally’s historic glass ceiling moment as she becomes the first American woman in space.”

Peter Friedlander, head of global television for Amazon MGM Studios, said the following about the series:

“Sally Ride’s courage and brilliance changed history, and we couldn’t imagine a more powerful actor to bring her story to life than Kristen Stewart. The Challenger is an inspiring story about breaking barriers, and we’re thrilled to collaborate with Big Swing Productions, Amblin Television, Nevermind Pictures, Maggie Cohn, and James Hawes to share it with our global Prime Video audience.”

The premiere date and additional details for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Prime Video series?