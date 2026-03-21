Assassin’s Creed: Additional Casting & Details Revealed for Netflix Action Series

Assassin’s Creed is coming soon to Netflix, and production has begun on the series inspired by the popular Ubisoft video game franchise.

With the start of filming comes news about the setting. The series will be set in Rome, 64 AD. Four new faces have also joined the cast. It was revealed that Sandra Guldberg-Kampp, Youssef Kerkour, Mirren Mack, and Louis McCartney will appear in the series.

Lola Petticrew, Toby Wallace, Zachary Hart, Laura Marcus, Tanzyn Crawford, Nabhann Rizwan, Claes Bang, Noomi Rapace, Ramzy Bedia, Sean Harris, and Corrado Invernizzi were previously announced as part of the series’ cast. See the full cast for the series below.

Netflix shared the following about Assassin’s Creed:

“Today, Netflix announced that the Assassin’s Creed series has begun filming in Rome, Italy. The original story will be set in Rome 64 AD. Production will primarily film at Cinecittà Studios; The production is expanding upon the established Ancient Rome back lot to immerse filming in this time period. Assassin’s Creed is a high-octane thriller centered on the secret war between two shadowy factions – one set on determining mankind’s future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will. The series follows its characters across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity’s destiny.”

The series’ premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Netflix when it airs?