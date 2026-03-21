Off Campus: Prime Video Unveils Premiere Date and Trailer for College Drama Based on Elle Kennedy Book Series

Off Campus is coming soon to Prime Video. The streaming service has released a trailer to announce the premiere date for the series inspired by the Elle Kennedy book series.

Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, Mika Abdalla, Antonio Cipriano, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Josh Heuston, and Stephen Kalyn star in the series created by Louisa Levy.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“Today, Prime Video released the premiere date and teaser for the upcoming series Off Campus. Based on the international bestselling book series from Elle Kennedy, and created for television by Louisa Levy, all episodes of the series will be available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on May 13, 2026. A new version of the book cover, featuring series stars Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli, has also been released. A college soap based on the bestselling book series, Off Campus follows an elite ice hockey team, and the women in their lives, as they grapple with love, heartbreak, and self-discovery – forging deep friendships and enduring bonds while navigating the complexities that come with transitioning into adulthood. Season One follows the sexy and fun “opposites attract” romance between quiet songwriter, Hannah, and Briar University’s all-star hockey athlete, Garrett.”

The trailer for the series is below.

What do you think? Will you watch this Prime Video series?