This Summer Will Be Different: Netflix Orders Canadian Drama Based on Carley Fortune Novel

This Summer Will Be Different is headed to Netflix. The streaming service has ordered the series based on the Carley Fortune novel.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“This Summer Will Be Different, based on the beloved novel by Carley Fortune, is a simmering, sun-soaked romance set across multiple summers on Prince Edward Island about Lucy, a young woman navigating her 20s and her first real love with her best friend’s brother, the one person she was never supposed to fall for.”

Carley Fortune spoke about the series and said the following:

“I fell in love with Prince Edward Island first in the pages of L.M. Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables and again when I visited with my best friend in my early twenties. That vacation, the beauty of the island, the warmth of its people, and the friendships that sustain us – are the foundation of This Summer Will Be Different. I’m thrilled to bring this sweeping love story to the screen with Netflix and to transport audiences to the glittering shores and windswept beaches of PEI.”

The premiere date and additional details for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Netflix series when it airs?