Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together: Season Two Renewal Set for Peacock Reality Series

Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together will stay together for another season. Peacock has renewed the reality series for a second season after a successful performance last summer.

Peacock shared the following about the renewal:

“Following a successful summer debut, “Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together,” starring superstar music couple Nelly and Ashanti, returns to Peacock for a second season. Production begins this month and the series will air later in the year. “Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together” follows the iconic celebrity couple as they pull back the curtains on their high-profile lives. With their son now a busy toddler, the couple must balance packed careers, growing business ventures and a life as a blended family in the spotlight. In addition to their successful individual brands and endeavors, Nelly and Ashanti have built a new brand together as one of music’s most recognizable power couples. This season offers an intimate look at their next chapter as they navigate love, family and global careers. The eight-episode series became Peacock’s #2 highest -reaching unscripted original freshman series. All episodes of season one are currently available to stream exclusively on Peacock.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Peacock reality series? Will you watch season two?