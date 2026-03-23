The Real Housewives of Miami: Season Eight? Bravo Pauses Reality Series (Again) Due to Low Ratings

The Real Housewives of Miami will not be returning anytime soon. Bravo has hit the pause button on the low-rated reality series once again.

Alexia Nepola, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Guerdy Abraira, and Larsa Pippen are featured in the reality series. According to Variety, the network has decided not to bring back the series for its eighth season. Season seven ended in October on Bravo.

This is not the first time the series has been paused in this manner. The series went on hiatus after its third season and aired its fourth and fifth seasons on Peacock before returning to Bravo for seasons six and seven.

It is not known when The Real Housewives of Miami will return to Bravo.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Bravo reality series? Did you plan to watch season eight?