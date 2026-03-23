24 in 24: Last Chef Standing: Season Three Renewal and Premiere Date Revealed for Food Network Competition Series

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing is returning for a third season. Food Network has renewed the cooking competition and announced its return date. The series will return next month with season three, with hosts Michael Symon and Esther Choi.

Food Network shared the following about the series’ return:

“24 in 24: Last Chef Standing is back this spring with a brand-new season of the food world’s most intense and ambitious competition. Shot in real time and hosted by Michael Symon and Esther Choi, the series is part culinary marathon and part social experiment, with 24 talented and fearless chefs taking on 24 challenges over the course of 24 straight hours. From strategy and speed to precision and elevation, the challenges are divided into eight shifts that reflect the intensity of a chef’s daily life. This season’s culinary murderer’s row of competitors include Michelin-starred chefs, James Beard Award nominees and Food Network favorites who all must survive unexpected twists and turns while battling fatigue and each other to win $100,000 – the biggest prize in the show’s history. 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing premieres Sunday, April 26th at 8pm ET/PT on Food Network and streams the next day on HBO Max and discovery+.

“Life as a chef means giving your mind, body and soul to your craft 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and this competition really captures that level of intensity and unpredictability,” said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery. “This season we’ve added blind judging, reimagined shift themes and endless surprises that will leave our audience on the edge of their seats.”

The 24 chefs competing are: Robyn Almodovar, Avishar Barua, Chris Brown, Dawn Burrell, Monique Cadavona, Sam Fore, Lex Grant, Trimell Hawkins, Anthony Iracane, Maryam Ishtiaq, Joe Isidori, Brian Malarkey, Maria Mazon, Christina Miros, Shota Nakajima, Olivia Ostrow, Viet Pham, Michele Ragussis, Alex Stupak, Lee Anne Wong, Molly Yeh, Zac Young, Ara Zada and Antonello Zito.

In the supersized season premiere, hosts Michael Symon and Esther Choi welcome 24 of the country’s best chefs to the most intense cooking competition ever devised: 24 challenges in 24 non-stop hours. In the first shift, the chefs learn this season is completely different from previous ones – from picking which challenge they do to a completely new way of judging, this competition will test the chefs in unexpected and devious ways. If they can impress guest judge Jet Tila in the strategy skills round, they will have a chance to continue the longest day of their professional lives. Over the next 24 hours, the competition tackles different shifts that reflect a real day in the life of an elite chef. Upcoming episode themes include speed, resourcefulness, adaptability, teamwork, risk-taking, precision and elevation. The season culminates in the finale on Sunday, May 31st where Michael and Esther are joined by guest judges Alex Guarnaschelli, Jet Tila and Jean-Georges Vongerichten to determine which chef is victorious and wins $100,000.

Fans can check out Food Network’s social channels to go behind the scenes of this epic competition and meet the chefs who are preparing to cook for 24 hours straight. Plus, go on set with hosts Michael and Esther, and hear from all the judges about how they’d approach their challenging shifts. Follow along all season long using #24In24. Viewers can also visit FoodNetwork.com to get to know the competitors and see what challenges the hosts have in store.

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing is produced by Lando Entertainment for Food Network.”