The God of the Woods: Maya Hawke to Star in Netflix Series Based on Liz Moore Novel

The God of the Woods has found its leading lady. Maya Hawke will star in the Netflix series inspired by the Liz Moore novel.

Netflix revealed the following about the series:

“Today, Netflix announced that Maya Hawke (Stranger Things, Inside Out 2, Wishful Thinking) will star in The God of the Woods, a new series adaptation of the New York Times’ bestselling novel by Liz Moore. From executive producers and co-showrunners Liz Hannah (The Girl from Plainville, Mindhunter, The Post) and Liz Moore (Long Bright River), The God of the Woods is a multi-generational drama series set in the Adirondacks, exploring the Van Laar family’s dark secrets, class tensions, and the mysteries surrounding the disappearance of 13 year old Barbara Van Laar from her family’s summer camp – in the wake of an earlier family tragedy that may be related. As the past and present collide, the Van Laars’ wealth and influence unravel, revealing the damaging consequences of privilege and the abuse of power. Maya Hawke joins as “Judy Luptack” – Smart and quietly determined, Judy, the first female investigator in the male-dominated Bureau of Criminal Investigation, is assigned to unravel the disappearance of a young girl from a summer camp in upstate New York.”

The premiere date and additional details for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series when it arrives on Netflix?