Naked and Afraid: Global Showdown, Escape from Alcatraz, Conspiracies & Coverups: Discovery Channel Announces Six New Series

The Discovery Channel has announced six new series, which will arrive later this year. The new arrivals include spin-offs of Naked and Afraid and In the Eye of the Storm.

Discovery Channel revealed the following about the new arrivals:

“Discovery Channel is kicking off a year of robust new programming by greenlighting seven new bold and diverse original series. These titles will expand on the network’s signature unscripted slate with storytelling that spans extreme survival and resilience in the face of mother nature to fearless investigations that aim to expose hidden truths and challenge conventional narratives.

“Each of these new series reflects bold and original storytelling, anchored on larger-than-life characters and a deep sense of curiosity.” said Joseph Boyle, Head of Content, Discovery Channel. “Our goal is to deliver a broad slate of stories that transport viewers and feel authentically Discovery.”

Descriptions of each series are below.

JEFF DUNHAM’S THE CARS THAT DROVE US: The series goes inside the 130-car garage of avid collector, stand-up comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham. Joined by his puppet pals, Dunham reveals the storied history of era-defining rides – from the sporty Corvette Stingray to the ill-fated Vector W8 – as told by the engineers, artists, and socket-slingers who built them. JEFF DUNHAM’S THE CARS THAT DROVE US is produced by The Nacelle Company and Jeff Dunham’s Red Wire/Blue Wire. (Premieres March 31, 2026)

CONSPIRACIES & COVERUPS: Former CIA covert agent Andrew Bustamante exposes the truth behind some of the biggest, “ripped from the headlines” conspiracy theories of today. From mind-control operations possibly linked to covert assassinations to mysterious drones haunting the Jersey night sky, Bustamante uses his unique perspective and techniques to probe, pressure test, and reveal the hidden forces behind these mysteries and their motives to manipulate the truth. CONSPIRACIES & COVERUPS is produced for Discovery Channel by Texas Crew Productions alongside New York Post Entertainment. (Premieres April 1, 2026)

NAKED AND AFRAID: GLOBAL SHOWDOWN (w/t): Survivalists from all over the world – including Brazil, Australia, Mexico, and the United States – represent their homelands in a grueling 40-day primitive bushcraft competition. Paired with a partner, their skills, toughness and teamwork will be tested as they compete for national pride and the largest cash prize in franchise history. NAKED AND AFRAID: GLOBAL SHOWDOWN (w/t) is produced for Discovery Channel by Lionsgate Alternative Television. (Premieres May 17, 2026)

IN THE EYE OF THE STORM: CHASERS (w/t): Follow teams of real-world storm chasers and certified weather spotters as they venture into America’s tornado alley, risking everything to self-shoot their encounters with nature at its most extreme, warn people in harm’s way, and help save lives when disaster strikes. IN THE EYE OF THE STORM: CHASERS (w/t) is produced for Discovery Channel by Arrow Media. (Premieres May 17, 2026)

ESCAPE FROM ALCATRAZ (w/t): When true crime podcasters examine the infamous 1962 Alcatraz prison escape, they uncover stunning new files and evidence suggesting that brothers John and Clarence Anglin may have survived and spent the rest of their lives in hiding. Now, new DNA evidence could finally expose the truth and reveal a government cover-up that lasted for decades. ESCAPE FROM ALCATRAZ (w/t) is produced for Discovery Channel by Leepson Bounds Entertainment, Kontent Farm & Strong Island Films. (Premieres Mid-2026)

HOW TO CATCH A DIRTBAG (w/t): A groundbreaking new investigation series featuring internet sensation Michael McWhorter, aka “Tizzy Ent”, who has perfected the art of internet crowd sourcing to help identify those who think they can do horrible things in public and get away with it. With over 10 million social media followers, Tizzy’s signature blend of humor and fearless tenacity has proven that the internet is just “one big, small town” and sooner or later, justice will be served. HOW TO CATCH A DIRTBAG (w/t) is produced for Discovery Channel by Jupiter Entertainment. (Premieres Mid-2026)”