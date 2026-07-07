Myron Bolitar: Colin Woodell and Others Cast in Netflix Drama Series Inspired by Harlan Coben Novels

The world of Myron Bolitar is headed to Netflix. The streaming service has ordered the drama series inspired by the Harlan Coben novels. David E. Kelley and Kyle Long will co-showrun, write, and executive produce the series.

Coben has released 12 novels featuring the character. Colin Woodell will play the Bolitar, and KJ Apa and Diane Guerrero have also been cast in the series.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

Logline: After an injury ends his NBA dreams, Myron Bolitar reinvents himself as a sports agent – using charm, smarts, and a ruthless partner to navigate the high-stakes and dirty world of sports, where saving his clients often means risking himself. Character Descriptions: Colin Woodell as Myron Bolitar – A former college basketball star whose NBA career came to an abrupt end, Myron reinvented himself as a sports agent. He built his agency – MB Sports – on an unwavering belief in overlooked athletes, with the same heart and fierce competitive drive he once brought to the court. KJ Apa as Win Lockwood – Born into extraordinary privilege, Win walked away from the family business to build something of his own alongside his closest friend, Myron. Unflappable, endlessly resourceful, and fiercely loyal, he’s the one Myron turns to when clients find themselves in trouble. Diana Guerrero as Esperanza Diaz – A former professional wrestler turned Myron’s indispensable right hand at MB Sports. Armed with endless grit and razor-sharp wit, Esperanza is the backbone of the agency and the steady force keeping both Myron and clients in check.”

The premiere date for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Netflix series?