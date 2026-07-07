Naked and Afraid: Shipwrecked: All-Star Survivalists Are Stranded at Sea in New Discovery Channel Spin-Off Series

A new Naked and Afraid spin-off series is coming soon to Discovery Channel. Naked and Afraid: Shipwrecked will have 12 all-star survivalists from previous seasons trying to survive 35 days stranded at sea.

Discovery Channel shared the following about the series:

“In a high-stakes twist on the franchise, 12 Naked and Afraid all-stars are dropped into open water in the dark of night, finding themselves unexpectedly abandoned and fighting to survive in the all-new series NAKED AND AFRAID: SHIPWRECKED, premiering Sunday, August 2 at 8PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel.

Under the impression that they are entering a standard 35-day group challenge at dawn, the survivalists instead begin their insertion adrift at sea overnight. With emergency flares shooting overhead, the survivalists must grab whatever limited resources they can before making their way ashore.

Divided into four groups of three, the survivalists are stranded on a mysterious and isolated island on the lost coast of the Philippines, often described as the “Bermuda Triangle of Southeast Asia,” due to its history of past shipwrecks and unexplained disappearances. The terrain offers both opportunities and risk, with a dense, resource-rich jungle that contains the remnants of those who came before. Teams work together to build shelters and tools from the wreckage, including a 300-foot primitive water aqueduct. In the surrounding seas, survivalists must contend with tiger and hammerhead sharks, stingrays, sea snakes and box jellyfish whose venom contains one of the ocean’s most lethal toxins.

Far removed from civilization and with no food, no fresh water and no clothing, the survivalists must adapt quickly, relying not only on their individual skills but also on their ability to innovate and salvage whatever they can from the environment. With each team receiving only one piece of the challenge map, they must track down the others and combine pieces to rescue themselves from the island on Day 35.

The battle-tested survivalists that will be lost at sea include:

Adam Kavanaugh – 61 Days Survived

Ally Frueh – 21 Days Survived

Ana Lis Pitter – 21 Days Survived

Dani Beauchemin – 114 Days Survived

Darrin Reay – 115 Days Survived

Jamie Frizzell – 55 Days Survived

Jarrell Banks – 21 Days Survived

Jonny Yates – 21 Days Survived

Malu Beyonce – 17 Days Survived

Mandy Bublitz – 35 Days Survived

Patrick French – 110 Days Survived

Shawn Bretschneider – 21 Days Survived

In addition to watching NAKED AND AFRAID: SHIPWRECKED on Discovery Channel, viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #NakedAndAfraid and following Naked and Afraid on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

NAKED AND AFRAID: SHIPWRECKED is produced for Discovery Channel by Lionsgate Alternative Television.”