Vladimir: Netflix Reveals Premiere Date, Photos and Poster for Comedy-Drama Series

Vladimir has its premiere date. The new comedy-drama series, inspired by the Julia May Jonas novel, arrives on Netflix in March with eight episodes.

Rachel Weisz, Leo Woodall, John Slattery, Ellen Robertson, Jessica Henwick, Matt Walsh, Kayli Carter, Miriam Silverman, Mallori Johnson, Tattiawna Jones, and Louise Lambert star in the series, which follows a woman’s obsession with a younger writer who comes to her college.

Netflix shared the following about Vladimir:

“When a passionate but reckless professor’s world begins to unravel, she finds herself dangerously fixated on her magnetic new colleague. Seduction and obsession collide in Vladimir – a provocative limited series brimming with forbidden desires, razor-sharp wit, and charismatic, unpredictable characters. As boundaries blur and secrets simmer, she’ll risk everything to bring her most scandalous fantasies to life. Based on the acclaimed novel by Julia May Jonas.”

Julia May Jonas spoke about the series with Tudum. She said, “She’s relatable because of her insecurities about aging, and her fears that as you grow into an older woman, you’re asked to want less, take up less space, be more of service.”

The series arrives on March 5th. More photos from the series are below.

