Beyond the Gates, Young and the Restless: CBS Announces Soap Opera Crossover

CBS soap operas are in for a treat this summer. A crossover is planned between Beyond the Gates and The Young and the Restless. The event will occur over multiple episodes and air in June.

Tamara Tunie, Clifton Davis, Daphnée Duplaix, Karla Mosley, Maurice Johnson, Brandon Claybon, Colby Muhammad, Sean Freeman, Mike Manning, Jaden Lucas Miller, Najah Jackson, Arielle Prepetit, RhonniRose Mantilla, Timon Kyle Durrett, Jibre Hordges, Marquita Goings, Lauren Buglioli, Jason Graham, Trisha Mann-Grant, Ambyr Michelle, Jen Jacob, Ellie Wang, Ben Gavin, Jon Lindstrom, Destiny Love, Cady McClain, Maurice P. Kerry, and Alex Alegria star in the latest addition to the CBS daytime lineup set in a gated community outside Washington DC.

Eric Braeden, Peter Bergman, Bryton James, Michael Mealor, Susan Walters, and Melissa Ordway from The Young and the Restless will head to DC for the crossover to attend a fundraiser.

A smaller-scale crossover between the two series happened in August when Bryton James visited the city.

CBS shared the following about the crossover:

“Today CBS unveiled a landmark daytime television event, a sweeping multi-episode crossover between its powerhouse daytime dramas BEYOND THE GATES and THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS. The ambitious storyline will transport six iconic residents from Y&R’s Genoa City into BTG’s posh gated community, Fairmont Crest, and will air on BEYOND THE GATES in June. In the episodes, longtime close friends Vernon Dupree (Clifton Davis) and the powerful patriarch of the Newman family, the legendary Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), arriving in grand style at Fairmont Crest, reunite at a high-profile political fundraiser. Over the years, Victor has backed Vernon’s political campaigns, while Vernon has championed legislation benefiting Newman Enterprises, an alliance built on loyalty, influence and mutual gain. Now, Vernon has asked Victor to serve as the keynote speaker for his grandson Martin’s (Brandon Claybon) fundraiser. Also in attendance are Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Martin, friends who first bonded in New York City after college. Martin extended the invitation to Kyle, who arrived alongside his parents, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters). Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Devon (Bryton James) are also on the VIP guest list, with Devon fielding an unexpected business opportunity from Anita Dupree (Tamara Tunie). As the evening unfolds, a shocking event occurs, abruptly derailing the fundraiser and triggering dramatic consequences that will impact every guest in attendance. BEYOND THE GATES is broadcast on weekdays on CBS (2:00-3:00 PM, ET/1:00-2:00 PM, PT) and is available to stream on Paramount+**. The series is produced by CBS Studios, as part of the CBS Studios/NAACP Venture, in partnership with P&G Studios, a division of Procter & Gamble. Created by head writer Michele Val Jean, executive producers include Val Jean, Sheila Ducksworth, Julie Carruthers, Tracey Thomson, Leon W. Russell, Derrick Johnson, Anna Saalfeld and Lela Coffey. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. For more information and photos, please visit: Paramount Press Express | CBS Entertainment | BEYOND THE GATES. THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS is broadcast on weekdays on CBS (12:30-1:30 PM, ET/11:30 AM-12:30 PM, PT) and is available to stream on Paramount+**. The show is produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company in association with Sony Pictures Television. Josh Griffith is the executive producer and head writer. Sally McDonald is the co-executive producer. For more information and photos regarding THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, go to: Paramount Press Express | CBS Entertainment | THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS.”

What do you think? Do you watch these CBS soap operas? Are you excited to see the crossover event this summer?