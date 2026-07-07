Guilty Creatures: Julia Garner to Star in Apple TV Thriller Series Based on Mikita Brottman Novel

Guilty Creatures is headed to Apple TV. The streaming service has ordered the series based on the novel by Mikita Brottman. Julia Garner will star in and executive produce the series.

Apple TV shared the following about the series:

“Today, Apple TV announced it will expand its award-winning series slate with “Guilty Creatures,” a new thriller led by three-time Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award winner Julia Garner (“Ozark,” “Weapons”), who will star and executive produce. Craig Gillespie (“I, Tonya,” “Your Friends & Neighbors,” “Pam & Tommy”) will direct the series adapted from the acclaimed true-crime book by author Mikita Brottman. Stuart Zicherman (“The Shrink Next Door,” “Sweetbitter,” “The Americans”) will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series, which is adapted for the screen by Sarah DeLappe (“Bodies Bodies Bodies”). “Guilty Creatures” is produced for Apple TV by Tomorrow Studios (“ONE PIECE,” “Physical”). Based on the book “Guilty Creatures: Sex, God, and Murder in Tallahassee, Florida,” the series delves into the psyche of a torrid romance and subsequent act of murder between two young, adulterous but God-fearing lovers, unraveling their complex lives and the emotional toll of living as killers for 18 years. This riveting true-crime narrative, set against a backdrop of sex and murder in the Florida panhandle, promises to become an instant classic.”

The premiere date for Guilty Creatures will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Apple TV series?