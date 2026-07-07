The Greatest: Prime Video Sets Premiere Date for First Authorized Scripted Series About Muhammad Ali

The Greatest has its premiere date. The series about the life of Muhammad Ali will arrive on Prime Video in November. Jaalen Best, Dana Gourrier, Amin Joseph, Kai Parham, and Michael Ealy star in the series.

Prime Video shared the following about the upcoming series:

“Today, Prime Video announced that the highly anticipated Muhammad Ali series, The Greatest, will premiere on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The announcement was made during a special first-look presentation on the mainstage at ESSENCE Festival of Culture(R), moderated by ESPN and ABC News journalist Kelley Carter. Joining the conversation were creator, showrunner, and executive producer Ben Watkins; star Jaalen Best, who portrays Cassius Clay/Muhammad Ali; and cast members Dana Gourrier, Amin Joseph, Kai Parham, and Michael Ealy. Attendees were treated to an exclusive preview of the series via a first-look teaser and a conversation about bringing the life and legacy of Muhammad Ali to the screen. The Greatest is an intimate exploration of the incomparable life of the boxing champion, humanitarian and global icon. Executive produced by Lonnie Ali, the widow of the late luminary, The Greatest is the first authorized scripted series about the life of Muhammad Ali, offering unprecedented access and going beyond the amazing victories and defeats that made Ali a legend, both in and out of the ring.”

A teaser trailer for the series is below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Prime Video series later this year?