Harlem: Season Three Premiere Date Announced for Prime Video Drama Series

Harlem has a return date for season three. The Prime Video drama series will return in January, and viewers will finally see what happened after the shocking season two finale cliffhanger that was released in February 2023.

Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson, and Tyler Leple star in the Harlem series, which follows four female best friends in their thirties, balancing their careers and love lives while living in Harlem. For season three, they will be joined by Kofi Siriboe, Logan Browning, Robin Givens, and Gail Bean.

Prime Video teased the following about season three:

Harlem will follow the core four women on the precipice of change like never before. Whether it be motherhood, singlehood, sisterhood, complicated career journeys, or even more complicated families, our stylish and ambitious best girlfriends strive to finally choose themselves above all else.

Season three of Harlem debuts on Thursday, January 23rd.

What do you think? Have you watched this Prime Video drama series? Do you plan to watch season three in January?