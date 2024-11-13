Beyond the Gates: CBS Sets Premiere Date for New Daytime Drama Series

Beyond the Gates has a premiere date. The new daytime drama, created by Michele Val Jean, will arrive on CBS in February. Production began in Atlanta for the new soap opera earlier this month, and episodes will air on the network on weekday afternoons.

Tamara Tunie, Clifton Davis, Daphnee Duplaix, Karla Mosley, Alex Alegria, Lauren Buglioli, Brandon Claybon, Timon Kyle Durrett, Sean Freeman, Ben Gavin, Marquita Goings, Jibre Hordges, Jen Jacob, Maurice Johnson, Trisha Mann-Grant, Mike Manning, RhonniRose Mantilla, Ambyr Michelle, Colby Muhammad and Arielle Prepetit star in the new Beyond the Gates series, which is set in a gated community outside Washington, DC.

CBS revealed the following about the new daytime drama:

BEYOND THE GATES is set in a leafy Maryland suburb just outside of Washington, D.C., and in one the most affluent African American counties in the United States. Here you’ll find a posh gated community with winding tree-lined streets and luxurious mansions to call home. At the center of this community are the Duprees, a powerful and prestigious multi-generational family that is the very definition of Black royalty. But behind these pristine walls and lush, manicured gardens are juicy secrets and scandals waiting to be uncovered. And those who live outside these gates are watching closely. These are the places where our characters live, love, work and play. Those who have “made it” and those who haven’t are all trying to navigate life … and some with more grace than others.

The series premieres on February 24th on CBS.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new daytime series when it arrives in February?