Ghosts, Young Sheldon, Blue Bloods, FBI: CBS Releases Teaser Videos for Upcoming Premieres

CBS is gearing up for the return of its scripted lineup next month, and the network has released teasers for several of its returning shows. This includes Young Sheldon and Blue Bloods, ending with their upcoming seasons.

CBS revealed more in a press release.

“In anticipation of CBS Premiere Week (which begins immediately after Super Bowl LVIII with the debut of new drama series TRACKER), the Network is presenting its first-ever “Sneak-Ends,” blitzing messages from CBS series stars and 30-second new sneak peek scenes from the first episodes of each CBS Premiere Week scripted primetime show, both on-air and socially. These exclusive sneak peeks and talent messages will run during CBS Sports’ coverage of the NFL Wild Card game on Jan. 14 and the Divisional playoff game the weekend of Jan. 20/21 and throughout the day on CBS, Paramount+ and across CBS show handles and brand accounts (@CBS). The “Sneak-Ends” campaign is designed to gear audiences up for the return of their beloved shows and the launch of the highly anticipated new series TRACKER.

Sneak peeks for BLUE BLOODS, FBI, FBI: INTERNATIONAL, FIRE COUNTRY, GHOSTS, THE NEIGHBORHOOD, TRACKER and YOUNG SHELDON will launch this Sunday (Jan. 14) and the “Sneak-End” the following weekend (Jan. 20 or 21) will play host to sneak peek content for BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA, CSI: VEGAS, THE EQUALIZER, FBI: MOST WANTED, NCIS, NCIS: HAWAI’I, SO HELP ME TODD and S.W.A.T.

Talent headlining the special messages includes Queen Latifah (THE EQUALIZER), Gary Cole and Wilmer Valderrama (NCIS), Vanessa Lachey and LL COOL J (NCIS: HAWAI’I), Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield (THE NEIGHBORHOOD), Justin Hartley (TRACKER) and Iain Armitage (YOUNG SHELDON), among others.

The following is the schedule of premieres:

SUNDAY, FEB. 11

(FOLLOWING THE LIVE BROADCAST OF SUPER BOWL LVIII)

10:00-11:00 PM – TRACKER (series premiere, estimated start time)

MONDAY, FEB. 12

8:00-8:30 PM – THE NEIGHBORHOOD (sixth season premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM – BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (fifth season premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM – NCIS (21st season premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM – NCIS: HAWAI’I (third season premiere)

TUESDAY, FEB. 13

8:00-9:00 PM – FBI (sixth season premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM – FBI: INTERNATIONAL (third season premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM – FBI: MOST WANTED (fifth season premiere)

THURSDAY, FEB. 15

8:00-8:30 PM – YOUNG SHELDON (seventh season premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM – GHOSTS (third season premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM – SO HELP ME TODD (second season premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM – TRACKER (premiere episode encore)

FRIDAY, FEB. 16

8:00-9:00 PM – S.W.A.T. (seventh season premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM – FIRE COUNTRY (second season premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM – BLUE BLOODS (14th season premiere)

SUNDAY, FEB. 18

7:00-8:00 PM – 60 MINUTES

8:00-9:00 PM – THE EQUALIZER (fourth season premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM – TRACKER (RTP*)

10:00-11:00 PM – CSI: VEGAS (third season premiere, NTP*)

THURSDAY, FEB. 22

8:00-8:30 PM – YOUNG SHELDON

8:30-9:00 PM – GHOSTS

9:00-10:00 PM – SO HELP ME TODD

10:00-11:00 PM – TRACKER (second episode encore)

THURSDAY, FEB. 29

8:00-8:30 PM – YOUNG SHELDON

8:30-9:00 PM – GHOSTS

9:00-10:00 PM – SO HELP ME TODD

10:00-11:00 PM – ELSBETH (series premiere)