The Handmaid’s Tale: Season Six; Hulu Releases First Look at Final Episodes

The Handmaid’s Tale will return for its sixth and final season in 2025, and viewers are now being given their first look at the new episodes with the release of six new images.

Elizabeth Moss (above) shared the photos on Instagram with the following message:

“Here’s a sneak peek at what we’ve been up to… We are hard at work on the final season and I’m so excited to share with you guys these first look images!!! These are from episodes 1 and 2, directed by yours truly, and episode 3, directed by @thisIsdavidl, all shot by @nicdaleydp. ” – Lizzie Moss

Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd, O.T. Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger, Ever Carradine, and Josh Charles star in the Hulu series inspired by the Margaret Atwood novel. In the dystopian story, the limited number of women in the world who can become pregnant are kept prisoners and used to keep the population growing for those who cannot have children.

The 2025 premiere date for season six of The Handmaid’s Tale will be announced later. Check out more photos for the season below.

What do you think? Have you kept up with this Hulu series? Will you be sad to see it end?