iCarly: Miranda Cosgrove Says Resolution for Cancelled Paramount+ Series in the Works

iCarly viewers have an update on a possible resolution to the cancelled series. Star Miranda Cosgrove confirmed that something is in the works.

The recent iCarly is a continuation of the original series that Dan Schneider created. The 2007-12 show follows a group of best friends as they create a webcast for and about kids while grappling with everyday problems and adventures. The revival comedy stars Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress, Laci Mosley, and Jaidyn Triplett. Picking up nearly 10 years later, it follows original influencer Carly Shay (Cosgrove), her brother Spencer (Trainor), and friend Freddie Benson (Kress) as they navigate work, love, and family relationships in their twenties. New characters include Harper (Mosley), Carly’s roommate and best friend, and Millicent (Triplett), Freddie’s snarky and social media-savvy stepdaughter.

Cosgrove first spoke about her desire to wrap up the reunion series’ storylines back in July when she appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Earlier this week, the actress appeared on The Talk and talked about the future of iCarly.

Cosgrove said, “I’m not allowed to 100% confirm anything yet, but I think the fans of the show are going to be super excited because we have something in the works… We actually ended the revival on a cliffhanger, and we’re going to wrap that up.”

Paramount+ cancelled the revival series earlier this year and left some stories unresolved. At the end of season three of iCarly, Carly’s mother showed up, and it was unclear whether Carly and Freddie were still a couple.

Check out a video from her appearance on The Talk below.

