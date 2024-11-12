The Road: CBS Orders Singing Competition from Taylor Sheridan and Blake Shelton

CBS is getting into the singing competition business. The network has ordered The Road from Taylor Sheridan and Blake Shelton.

The series will follow a headlining superstar on tour as they try to find the next big artist. Singers will join the headliner as their opening acts across the country on their journey to music stardom.

CBS revealed the following about the new series:

“CBS announced today the new singing competition series THE ROAD (working title) has been ordered to series for fall 2025. From executive producers Blake Shelton, Taylor Sheridan, Lee Metzger and David Glasser, the docu-follow format trails a headlining superstar (to be announced) on their journey to discover the next big artist. Singers will join the headliner on tour, performing as opening acts in venues across the country. They will compete to win over local fanbases to secure a spot in the next city and remain on the tour. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Glasser’s 101 Studios with Shelton and Metzger’s Lucky Horseshoe Productions. Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser serve as executive producers. Blake Shelton and Lee Metzger serve as executive producers for Lucky Horseshoe Productions. “I’m a big fan of Taylor’s incredible work, and I’m excited to team with him and my long-time collaborator, Lee, on THE ROAD,” said Shelton. “I know a thing or two about singing competitions and what it’s like to chase a music dream and live life on tour. I’m looking forward to discovering new talent and giving them this platform.” “There is a revolution taking place in country music. Building a platform with Blake for the next leaders of that revolution is an incredibly exciting venture,” said Sheridan. “No more shiny floors and studio audiences. This is where the rubber meets the road – literally. Get in the van, go to the next town and win the crowd. Do it enough, and you become the next leader. Simple as that.” “This project has been a true labor of love that Taylor, Blake, Lee and I have been talking about for some time now,” said Glasser. “I can’t thank CBS enough for supporting us on this journey to bring an incredible project to audiences everywhere.” “Blake and I have been working together a long time and now joining forces with Taylor and David is literally the kind of team you dream about to bring something of this scale to country music fans,” said Metzger. THE ROAD offers viewers a backstage pass into the gritty and unforgiving life of a touring artist. With exclusive access to the behind-the-scenes workings of the music industry, viewers will see what happens when some of the best up-and-coming performers pile into a tour bus and tackle a grueling schedule in pursuit of their dreams.”

The premiere date for this new series will be announced later.

