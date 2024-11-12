The Bachelor, Shifting Gears, Extreme Makeover: ABC Announces 2025 Midseason Premiere Dates

ABC is looking ahead to midseason. The network has announced its premiere dates for its new arrivals and return dates for its fall lineup this spring. This includes new seasons of The Bachelor and The Rookie with new arrivals Shifting Gears and Extreme Makeover.

ABC announced all the premiere dates in a press release.

“ABC, the No. 1 entertainment network among Adults 18-49 for five consecutive years, announced today its 2025 midseason premiere dates, featuring a slate of laugh-out-loud comedies, high-octane dramas and fan-favorite unscripted series. The network delivered a fall schedule full of ratings hits, including this season’s, “High Potential,” which was ABC’s most-watched series premiere in nearly four years, in recent MP35 data.

“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” makes its long-awaited return to ABC with all the feels beginning Thursday, Jan. 2. The new iteration, hosted by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin±—co-founders of the global lifestyle brand The Home Edit, will be followed by the exclusive broadcast premiere of season two of the Emmy® Award-nominated Hulu Original comedy “Only Murders in the Building.”

“Will Trent” premieres Tuesday, Jan. 7, followed by the midseason return of “High Potential” and a new season of “The Rookie.”

Tim Allen and Kat Dennings star in new comedy series “Shifting Gears” premiering Wednesday, Jan. 8, followed by the highly anticipated “Abbott Elementary” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” crossover episode, which kicks off the Emmy Award-winning series’ midseason return. New episodes of “Celebrity Jeopardy!,” hosted by Ken Jennings, and “What Would You Do?” round out the evening.

“NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC” returns for select Saturdays beginning Jan. 25 (Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors).

On Monday, Jan. 27, Grant Ellis begins his journey on “The Bachelor,” followed by the exclusive broadcast debut of season one of Hulu’s most-watched unscripted season premiere this year, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.”

ABC News’ “Scamanda” and Hulu’s “Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini” will air beginning Thursday, Jan 30, before the fan-favorite drama series “9-1-1,” “Doctor Odyssey” and “Grey’s Anatomy” return to the iconic Thursday night lineup on March 6.

The search for a superstar begins when “American Idol” premieres Sunday, March 9, on ABC, with Carrie Underwood joining Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and host Ryan Seacrest a remarkable 20 years after she claimed the title. “The $100,000 Pyramid” has been renewed for season eight and will join the Sunday night lineup following “Idol.”

The farewell season of “The Conners” will return in March 2025. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” and “Press Your Luck” will also return in the new year. Airdates to be announced at a later date.

ABC MIDSEASON PRIMETIME SCHEDULE PREMIERE DATES ARE AS FOLLOWS (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific).