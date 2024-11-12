The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season Three Couples and Premiere Date Revealed by Netflix

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is returning for a third season next month, and Netflix has revealed the six couples who will either marry or end their relationships during the eight-week experiment.

The episodes will air in batches over three weeks starting December 4. Nick and Vanessa Lachey host the reality series.

The experiment has one half of the couple giving the other an ultimatum to marry them or end the relationship. Netflix revealed the following about season three:

“Six different couples, on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn’t quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued – and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures. MEET THE COUPLES R. (33) received the Ultimatum from Zaina (32)

Sandy (27) received the Ultimatum from Nick (38)

Caleb (29) received the Ultimatum from Mariah (24)

Aria (25) received the Ultimatum from Scotty (30)

Chanel (27) received the Ultimatum from Micah (28)

Dave (34) received the Ultimatum from Vanessa (30)

Check out a preview for the series below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season three next month?