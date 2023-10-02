Home Economics: ABC Series Creators React to Sitcom’s Cancellation, Hopeful for Season Four Elsewhere

It was revealed last week that ABC has cancelled Home Economics after three seasons. The co-creators of the series have talked about the cancellation and one of them has expressed hopes that a new home can be found for the sitcom and a fourth season will be made.

Starring Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, Sasheer Zamata, Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree, JeCobi Swain, and Lidia Porto, the comedy series follows the three adult siblings of the Hayworth family and their families as they each face their own challenges.

ABC delayed deciding the series’ fate during the WGA strike, but it didn’t wait long to determine its future once it ended. The 13-episode third season of the sitcom wrapped in January.

Co-creator Mike Colton took to social media to thank fans for their support following the cancellation:

“I spent a couple days off Twitter, so I’m just now catching up to the outpouring of love and support for our show. Making 42 episodes of Home Economics has been the best experience of my career, and that’s due to our incredible cast, crew and fans… Though the show has run its course at ABC, I’m hopeful the Hayworths will pop up somewhere else, if only so I can continue to embarrass my real-life family. Love you all, and #LupeForever.”

Co-creator John Aboud also spoke about the cancellation of Home Economics:

“Will try for a more specific post later, but for now just a quick thank you to our hilarious cast, amazing crew, supportive execs, and lovely viewers. It was a joy to work on @HomeEconABC . @mikecolton and I will forever be grateful for the experience. #HomeEconomics”

What do you think? Did you enjoy watching the Home Economics series? Do you want the sitcom to find a new home for a fourth season?