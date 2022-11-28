Home Economics: Season Three; Eddie Cibrian and Daniella Pinedato to Recur on ABC Sitcom

Actors Eddie Cibrian (Take Two) and Daniella Pinedato (Cowboy Bebop) are joining the Home Economics sitcom in recurring roles. Starring Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, Sasheer Zamata, Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree, JeCobi Swain, and Lidia Porto, the ABC comedy series is based on the real-life experiences of creator Michael Colton. The story follows the three adult siblings of the Hayworth family and their respective families.

Deadline revealed the following about the roles the new additions will play in the ABC series:

Cibrian will portray the character of Santiago, an extremely good-looking contractor who starts working with Marina (Karla Souza). Pineda will play the role of Nikki, a woman Connor (Jimmy Tatro) meets and tries to impress.

There’s no word yet on when Cibrian and Pinedato will make their first appearances. Season three of Home Economics currently airs on Wednesday nights. The show has not yet been renewed for a fourth season.

What do you think? Are you excited to see these new faces on Home Economics this season?