Home Economics: Season Four — Has the ABC Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Though they may have disagreements, the members of this family stick together. Has the Home Economics TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on ABC?



Airing on the ABC television network, the Home Economics TV show stars Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, Sasheer Zamata, Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree, JeCobi Swain, and Lidia Porto. The show takes a look at the heartwarming yet super-uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings of the Hayworth family. Connor (Tatro) is the youngest and most successful sibling in the family and he runs his own private equity firm. His marriage has fallen apart and he has a daughter named Gretchen (Bearman). Tom (Grace) is the middle sibling and is a middle-class author who is struggling. He is married to Marina (Souza), a former attorney, and they have three kids, including Camila (Rountree). Sarah (McGee) is the eldest sibling and an out-of-work child therapist who’s barely making ends meet. She is married to Denise (Zamata), a teacher, and they have two kids (Swain and Curet). The family lives in a cramped Bay Area loft.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Home Economics averages a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.10 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 15% in the demo and down by 10% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Home Economics stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 22, 2022, Home Economics has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly's Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Home Economics for season four? This family comedy series has been the lowest-rated of ABC’s comedy series. However, the show is produced by the network’s production company, and it fits well with the other sitcoms. I think that it’s a safe bet to say that Home Economics will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Home Economics cancellation or renewal news.



