Artfully Designed, Makeover by Monday, Maine Cabin Masters: Magnolia Announces Renewals, New Shows and Premiere Dates

Magnolia Network has set its programming for fall and beyond. The network has new shows scheduled to premiere through October — First Time Fixer, Beach Cottage Chronicles, Diary of an Old Home, and Bargain Mansions. The series will be available on Max and Discovery+.

Magnolia announced renewals for Artfully Designed (season two), Happy to be Home with the Benkos (season two), and The Established Home (season three). The network has also ordered two more new series, Building Outside the Lines and Design Goals. Premiere dates for those shows will be announced later.

Deadline revealed more about Magnolia Network’s October lineup:

Saturday, October 7

Makeover by Monday – Expert DIYer Jenni Yolo refreshes a space over the course of a weekend. Learn how she finds solutions for difficult spaces, works through the creative process, and brings the final product to life with a little help from her husband. Season 2 premieres on Magnolia Network at 1/12c with new episodes every Saturday; streaming same-day on Max and discovery+

Friday, October 20

First Time Fixer – First-time house renovators take their home renovation dreams into their own hands and experience the risk and reward that comes with trying something new. Season 5 premieres on Max and discovery+ with new episodes released every Friday

Beach Cottage Chronicles – Discover the inspired designs, architecture and stories behind some of the most beautiful beachfront cottages in America. With each unique home, experience a firsthand look at the joy that comes from living on the water. Season 3 premieres on Max and discovery+ with new episodes released every Friday

Monday, October 23

Maine Cabin Masters – Builder Chase Morrill, along with Ashley Morrill-Eldridge and Ryan Eldridge, his sister and brother-in-law, transform cabins in some of the most beautiful areas of Maine. From historic cottages to camp cabins, scenic retreats get the facelifts they need. Season 9 premieres on Magnolia Network at 9/8c with new episodes every Monday

Tuesday, October 24

Restoration Road with Clint Harp – Carpenter Clint Harp hits the road in search of incredible historical structures across America that are in need of restoration while exploring their origins and dreaming of their futures. Season 4 premieres on Magnolia Network at 8/7c with new episodes every Tuesday; streaming same-day on Max and discovery+

Wednesday, October 25

Bargain Mansions – For home restoration expert Tamara Day, the bigger the home, the bigger the challenge. The Kansas City, Missouri, native is passionate about restoring neglected large homes and bringing them back to life for new families to love. Season 5 drops exclusively on Max and discovery+ (previously-aired on Magnolia Network)

Friday, October 27

Diary of an Old Home – Homeowners offer an intimate look at the original features and modern renovations that make their old homes unique. They also share their passion for understanding and preserving their properties’ distinct histories. Season 3 premieres on Max and discovery+ with new episodes released every Friday.