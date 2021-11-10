Search Party: Season Five; HBO Max Announces Final Season Premiere Date

Search Party fans finally know when the final season will air. HBO Max announced the premiere date for season five, and the fans will see the new episodes in January.

Starring Alia Shawkat, John Early, Meredith Hagner, John Reynolds, and Cole Escola, the series follows a group of friends as they deal with a new case or disappearance each season HBO Max revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“The Max Original comedy series SEARCH PARTY returns to HBO Max for its fifth and final season FRIDAY, JANUARY 7, with all ten episodes available to binge. In the new season, Dory (Alia Shawkat) enters a very public business partnership with charismatic tech billionaire Tunnel Quinn (Jeff Goldblum) on the other side of her near-death experience. Dory folds her old friends Portia (Meredith Hagner), Elliott (John Early) and Drew (John Reynolds) into the venture as they embark on an altruistic but terrifying journey. Joining the cast are recurring guest stars Kathy Griffin, John Waters, Aparna Nancherla, Angela Trimbur, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, Greta Titelman, Joe Castle Baker, Larry Owens and Michelle Badillo. Returning recurring guest stars include Jeffery Self and Clare McNulty.”

Check out photos from the final season of Search Party below.

What do you think? Are you sad to see this series end? Do you plan to watch the final season of Search Party in January?