Going Dutch: Season Two Ratings + Viewer Votes

While FOX has had some great success with its animated comedy series, the network typically struggles establishing live-action sitcoms. Going Dutch drew low ratings in its first season but the network renewed the series anyway. Will the numbers improve this time around? Will Going Dutch be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A military comedy series, the Going Dutch TV show stars Denis Leary, Taylor Misiak, Danny Pudi, Laci Mosley, and Hal Cumpston, with Dempsey Bryk, Joe Morton, and Catherine Tate in recurring roles. The story follows arrogant, loudmouth U.S. Army Colonel Patrick Quinn (Leary) who, after an epically unfiltered rant, finds himself reassigned to the Netherlands. There, he is punished with a command position at the least strategically-significant army base in the world. It’s notable for its Michelin Star-commissary, top-notch bowling alley, lavender-infused laundry, and the best (and only) fromagerie in the U.S. Armed Forces. Surrounded by a diverse group of military misfits, the colonel tries to reinstate discipline and professionalism with the help of the base’s previous interim leader, who just happens to be his estranged daughter (Misiak). Other characters include XO Major Abraham Shah (Pudi), Sergeant Dana Conway (Mosely), Corporal Elias Papadakis (Cumpston), General Davidson (Morton), Katja Vanderhoff (Tate) and Private Anthony “BA” Chapman (Bryk).

For comparisons: Season one of Going Dutch on FOX averaged a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 986,000 viewers.

TV SHOW STATUS As of January 16, 2026, Going Dutch has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

