Animal Control: Season Five; Early 2026-27 Renewal Set for FOX Comedy Series

Frank and his co-workers will be back for a fifth season and 2026-27. FOX has renewed the Animal Control sitcom for 2026-27. The fourth season’s 10 episodes are currently airing.

A single-camera workplace comedy series, the Animal Control TV show stars Joel McHale, Michael Rowland, Vella Lovell, Ravi V Patel, Grace Palmer, Gerry Dee, and Kyla Pratt. In the story, Frank Shaw (McHale) is an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he’s so cynical. He has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals, while humans are more of a mystery. Frank’s partner, Fred “Shred” Taylor (Rowland), is an optimistic rookie. They both report to Emily Price (Lovell), their sweet-natured and endearingly awkward boss. Amit Patel (Patel) and Victoria Sands (Palmer) are also partners in the Animal Control office but are complete opposites.

Airing on Thursday nights, the fourth season of Animal Control averages a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.76 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM and fast affiliate data). Compared to season three, that’s up by 101% in the demo and down by 56% in viewership. It’s worth noting that the fourth season premiere aired after an NFL game that drew higher-than-typical ratings so that’s skewed the season ratings upward.

“With the writing, ensemble, and audience response all landing at new levels, renewing Animal Control was an easy decision,” said Michael Thorn, President of FOX Television Network. “The series launched to new highs in its fourth season, which is a direct reflection of the show’s continued creative growth, outstanding producing team, and the incredible Joel McHale as our lead.”

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the Animal Control series? Are you glad this FOX sitcom has been renewed for a fifth season?

