Jury Duty: Company Retreat: Prime Video Unveils Trailer & Key Art for Comedy Reality Series

Jury Duty: Company Retreat is returning soon to Prime Video, and viewers are getting a closer look at the fun ahead for the series’ second season. A trailer and new key art have been released.

Alex Bonifer, Blair Beeken, Emily Pendergast, Erica Hernandez, Jerry Hauck, Jim A. Woods, LaNisa Renee Frederick, Marc-Sully Saint-Fleur, Rachel Kaly, Rob Lathan, Ryan Perez, Stephanie Hodge, Warren Burke, and Wendy Braun star in this series, which puts a real person in a situation that is completely staged and filled with actors.

Prime Video shared the following about season two:

“Today, Prime Video released the official trailer for Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat, the highly anticipated follow up to Jury Duty. The trailer provides a sneak peek into the Annual Company Retreat at Rockin’ Grandma’s and introduces you to their new temp worker, Anthony, who finds himself caught in the middle of a corporate takeover with the small business. Season Two will premiere on Prime Video on March 20, 2026, debuting with three episodes, followed by two episodes on March 27, and a three-episode finale on April 3. It will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat is a documentary-style comedy that captures a corporate offsite event at a family-owned hot sauce company from the perspective of Anthony, a recently hired temporary worker. Unbeknownst to Anthony, the entire experience is staged, every colleague around him is performing a role, and each moment – whether in conference rooms or during downtime – has been meticulously orchestrated. As the founder prepares to step down, the getaway transforms into a clash between big corporate ambitions and small business values, with control of the company hanging in the balance. The ensemble cast of Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat features Alex Bonifer, Blair Beeken, Emily Pendergast, Erica Hernandez, Jerry Hauck, Jim A. Woods, LaNisa Renee Frederick, Marc-Sully Saint-Fleur, Rachel Kaly, Rob Lathan, Ryan Perez, Stephanie Hodge, Warren Burke, and Wendy Braun.”

The trailer for season two is below.

What do you think? Will you watch the return of this series next month?