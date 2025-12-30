Animal Control: Season Four Ratings + Viewer Votes

The Animal Control series has had mediocre ratings thus far and would have likely been cancelled long ago on another network. Will the numbers improve this time around or, will FOX pull the plug? Will Animal Control be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

A single-camera workplace comedy series, the Animal Control TV show stars Joel McHale, Michael Rowland, Vella Lovell, Ravi V Patel, Grace Palmer, Gerry Dee, and Kyla Pratt. In the story, Frank Shaw (McHale) is an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he’s so cynical. He has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals, while humans are more of a mystery. Frank’s partner, Fred “Shred” Taylor (Rowland), is an optimistic rookie. They both report to Emily Price (Lovell), their sweet-natured and endearingly awkward boss. Amit Patel (Patel) and Victoria Sands (Palmer) are also partners in the Animal Control office but are complete opposites.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season three of Animal Control on FOX averaged a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.13 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

Here’s your chance to rate episodes of Animal Control yourself. You can see how this show compares to others here.

TV SHOW STATUS As of December 31, 2025, Animal Control has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Animal Control TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season?